Flushing Financial (FFIC) Price Target Increased by 15.86% to 17.14

The average one-year price target for Flushing Financial (NasdaqGS:FFIC) has been revised to $17.14 / share. This is an increase of 15.86% from the prior estimate of $14.79 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.97 to a high of $17.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.70% from the latest reported closing price of $16.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 164 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flushing Financial. This is an decrease of 178 owner(s) or 52.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FFIC is 0.05%, an increase of 28.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.08% to 24,847K shares. The put/call ratio of FFIC is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,293K shares representing 9.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,787K shares , representing an increase of 45.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFIC by 102.86% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 863K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 916K shares , representing a decrease of 6.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFIC by 2.46% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 824K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 768K shares , representing an increase of 6.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIC by 77.26% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 813K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 817K shares , representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFIC by 5.73% over the last quarter.

Patriot Financial Partners GP II holds 675K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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