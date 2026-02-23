Fluor Dumps 71 Million SMR Shares for $1.35 Billion

Key Points

Fluor Corp. sold 71,000,000 shares of SMR common stock on Feb. 13, 2026, for a total transaction value of ~$1.35 billion.

This transaction represented 64% of Fluor's aggregate holdings prior to the sale, reducing indirect holdings from ~111.4 million to ~40.4 million shares.

NuScale Power shareholders shouldn’t panic over this large divestment.

10 stocks we like better than NuScale Power ›

On Feb. 13, 2026, Fluor Corp. (NYSE:FLR), a large shareholder of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR), disclosed the sale of 71 million shares of common stock for a total consideration of ~$1.35 billion, as detailed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 71 million Transaction value $1.35 billion Post-transaction shares (indirect) 40,400,219

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Fluor’s historical selling patterns?

This trade is materially larger than any prior individual sale by Fluor, with the previous maximum being 4,567,320 shares on Sept. 23, 2025.

This trade is materially larger than any prior individual sale by Fluor, with the previous maximum being 4,567,320 shares on Sept. 23, 2025. What was the ownership impact of this sale on Fluor’s holdings in NuScale Power Corporation?

The transaction reduced total indirect holdings from ~111 million to ~40 million shares, representing a decrease of 63.73% of the insider’s pre-transaction position in common stock, with post-trade ownership entirely indirect.

The transaction reduced total indirect holdings from ~111 million to ~40 million shares, representing a decrease of 63.73% of the insider’s pre-transaction position in common stock, with post-trade ownership entirely indirect. What entities facilitated the indirect disposition of shares?

All shares were held indirectly through entities including Fluor Enterprises, Inc. and NuScale Holdings Corp, both controlled by Fluor Corporation as detailed in the Form 4 footnotes.

All shares were held indirectly through entities including Fluor Enterprises, Inc. and NuScale Holdings Corp, both controlled by Fluor Corporation as detailed in the Form 4 footnotes. Does Fluor retain a meaningful economic interest after this transaction?

Despite the large reduction, Fluor retains 40,400,219 shares of Class A common stock (indirect), which remain convertible into common stock and represent ongoing exposure to NuScale Power’s equity performance.

Company overview

Metric Value Employees 330 Revenue (TTM) $63.9 million Net income (TTM) -$380 million 1-year price change -42.10%

Company snapshot

NuScale Power offers modular light water reactor nuclear power plants, including the NuScale Power Module and VOYGR series, for electricity generation, district heating, desalination, and hydrogen production.

The company generates revenue by selling advanced nuclear reactor systems and related engineering services, with a focus on scalable and customizable power plant configurations.

It targets utilities, government agencies, and industrial customers seeking reliable, carbon-free energy solutions.

NuScale Power Corporation is a leading developer of modular nuclear reactor technology, enabling flexible and scalable deployment of clean energy solutions. The company's strategy centers on providing advanced, small-scale reactors that address the growing demand for reliable, low-carbon power generation. NuScale's competitive edge lies in its proprietary reactor designs and the ability to tailor energy solutions for a diverse set of global customers.

What this transaction means for investors

NuScale Power shareholders shouldn’t panic over this large sale. Fluor has been an early investor in NuScale, and the construction and engineering giant has notified investors of its plans to monetize that investment.

Fluor sold $605 million worth of its NuScale holding in 2025 and this sale marks an additional $1.35 billion in Q1 of 2026. NuScale investors should expect more to come, with Fluor planning full monetization of investment by end of Q2 2026.

Fluor is still partnering with NuScale, but is capitalizing on the successful investment. In its fourth-quarter earnings release, Fluor CFO John Regan stated, “With the continued monetization of our NuScale investment, we have enhanced financial flexibility to drive organic growth, M&A opportunities that advance our strategic objectives, and continued repurchases.”

The company isn’t souring on NuScale, it is simply attempting to return the value to shareholders. Management had previously let investors know that entering 2026, it planned to divest its remaining 111 million shares by the end of the second quarter of 2026.

Another 40 million shares will be sold shortly, and then NuScale Power shareholders can refocus on the business and its long-term strategy to commercialize its localized nuclear power modules.

Should you buy stock in NuScale Power right now?

Before you buy stock in NuScale Power, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and NuScale Power wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 23, 2026.

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.