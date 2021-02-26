Markets
Fluor Corp. Issues Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - Fluor Corporation (FLR) said, for 2021, the company is establishing its initial adjusted EPS guidance at a range of $0.50 to $0.80. The company said its guidance excludes NuScale related expenses and any impact from foreign currency exchange gains or losses, restructuring or impairments.

Fourth quarter net loss from continuing operations was $0.82 per share, compared to a loss of $2.10 per share, a year ago. Revenue for the fourth quarter was $3.7 billion compared to $4.4 billion a year ago.

