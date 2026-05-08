Fluor Corp. Reports Net Income In Q1

(RTTNews) - Fluor Corporation (FLR) reported first quarter net earnings attributable to Fluor of $160 million, compared to a net loss of $241 million in the same period of 2025. The company's earnings per share reached $1.08, compared to a loss per share of $1.42. Adjusted EBITDA declined to $61 million from $155 million. Adjusted earnings per share totaled $0.14, down from $0.73. First quarter total revenue declined to $3.66 billion from $3.98 billion, prior year.

The company said it is narrowing adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2026 from $525 - $585 million to $525 - $560 million.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Fluor shares are down 2.85 percent to $49.62.

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