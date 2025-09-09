Fluor Boosts Backlog Growth With New CTRIC IV Contract Win

Fluor Corporation FLR has strengthened its U.S. footprint after being awarded a place on the Cooperative Threat Reduction Integrating Contract (CTRIC) IV by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA).



As part of this indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, Fluor holds the eligibility to compete for specific task orders for a total value of at most $3.5 billion up to 10 years.



Under this contract, Fluor will be responsible for managing, integrating and executing complex projects worldwide, while overseeing large, multidisciplinary teams to deliver high-quality solutions. Leveraging its mission solutions expertise, the company will also provide rapid-response capabilities for contingency operations, ensuring efficient support for both federal and commercial clients.



FLR’s long-standing partnerships with the U.S. government and commercial clients highlight its credibility and execution capabilities. Being reappointed under CTRIC IV not only provides visibility into recurring revenues but also strengthens its standing as a go-to partner for government-backed infrastructure projects. The CTRIC IV supports the Defense Threat Reduction Agency in mitigating global chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.

Robust Backlog Growth Bodes Well

Significant new contract wins and excellent backlog momentum helped Fluor's performance in the first half of 2025. The company’s strategy of maintaining a balanced business portfolio allows it to focus on the more stable business markets and capitalize on developing cyclical markets at suitable times. As of the first half of 2025, total new awards stood at $7.58 billion, driving a book-to-burn ratio above 1. The company ended the quarter with a total backlog of nearly $28 billion, 80% of which is reimbursable, providing revenue stability and margin growth in the long term.



During the second quarter of 2025, Fluor highlighted several new wins, including the Reko Diq copper and gold mining project in Pakistan, an incremental award for a life sciences project in the United States, alongside a copper work in Canada, green steel production in Europe and aluminum recycling in the Middle East. The company's long-term outlook is further supported by its foothold in important growth areas such as advanced manufacturing, mining, data centers and life sciences.

FLR's Share Price Performance

FLR’s stock has gained 17.8 % in the past six months, underperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 43.2% growth.



Although the company’s focus on the “Building a Better Future” strategy and benefits from new contract wins are boding well, the ongoing market headwinds, including tariffs, inflation and foreign exchange risks, are also weighing heavily on its growth prospects.



FLR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Fluor carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Construction sector.

Everus Construction Group Inc. ECG presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Everus Construction delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 42.7%, on average. ECG stock has jumped 21.1% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Everus Construction’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 18% and 3.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Tutor Perini Corporation TPC sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. TPC delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 387.2%, on average. Tutor Perini's stock has jumped 149.4% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tutor Perini’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 21.2% and 220.8%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation GLDD flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 45.3%, on average. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's stock has gained 3.15% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 9% and 21.4%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

