Fluke Reliability Launches New Modular Shaft Alignment Solution to Enhance Industrial Efficiency

Fluke Reliability launched a new modular Shaft Alignment solution with rugged tablets, enhancing precision alignment in industrial applications.

Fluke Reliability has launched a new Shaft Alignment solution that includes rugged tablets designed to work with their range of alignment kits, including Pruftechnik’s laser alignment tools. Misalignments in rotating machines can significantly increase utility costs and cause unplanned downtimes, with misalignments affecting up to 90% of industrial equipment. To address this issue, Fluke offers a modular alignment system that allows companies to start small with essential components and expand their capabilities as needed, reducing initial costs. The tablets, durable enough for harsh industrial environments, come in both locked and unlocked versions depending on user needs. Chief Technology Officer Aaron Merkin stated that the solution aims to help maintenance teams perform more efficiently with limited resources, highlighting its user-friendly interface and precision alignment capabilities. The solution also provides easy reporting and access to training support from Pruftechnik's alignment experts.

Fluke Reliability launched a new Shaft Alignment solution featuring rugged professional tablets compatible with a range of alignment kits, addressing a significant industry challenge of equipment misalignment.

The solution highlights potential cost savings for companies, as precision alignment can reduce annual utility costs and decrease wear on machinery, ultimately leading to increased operational efficiency.

With a modular design, organizations can customize their alignment programs according to their specific needs and expand capabilities over time, making the system financially accessible and flexible.

The rugged tablet's industrial-grade design ensures durability in tough environments, enhancing reliability and user experience for maintenance professionals.

The announcement highlights significant operational challenges faced by reliability professionals, such as tighter budgets and shrinking skilled labor pools, suggesting a difficult market environment.

The company admits that misalignment is a prevalent issue affecting up to 90% of industrial equipment, indicating widespread operational inefficiencies among its customer base.

The need for a scalable and modular solution indicates that many customers may not currently have adequate alignment tools, which could reflect poorly on previous product offerings or industry standards.

What is the new Shaft Alignment solution from Fluke Reliability?

Fluke Reliability's new Shaft Alignment solution features rugged tablets that work with a range of alignment kits, including single-laser tools from Pruftechnik.

How do misalignments affect industrial equipment?

Misalignments can lead to increased utility costs and are a major cause of unplanned downtime in rotating machines, often wasting thousands of euros/dollars annually.

What are the key features of the Shaft Alignment tablet?

The tablet is IP65-rated for durability, features an intuitive interface, modular flexibility, and offers effortless reporting and precision performance.

How does the modular system benefit maintenance teams?

The modular system allows teams to start with basic components and add capabilities as needed, reducing upfront costs and adapting to their alignment journey.

Where can I find more information about Fluke Reliability's products?

For more details, you can visit the Fluke Reliability website or check out their eMaint CMMS for insights on asset performance and maintenance.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

EVERETT, Washington, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Fluke Reliability



today announced a new Shaft Alignment solution, featuring rugged professional tablets compatible with its full range of alignment kits, including



Pruftechnik’s



single-laser alignment tools.





Misalignments are an unseen force, driving increased utility costs and are the leading cause of 50% of unplanned downtime in rotating machines. A single 75 KW pump with an aligned offset of just 0.75mm increases utility costs by €1,624/$1,758 annually while also accelerating wear on bearings, seals, and couplings. With up to 90% of industrial equipment misaligned, precision alignment programs offer companies the potential to save thousands of euros or dollars in utility costs alone over a machine’s lifetime.





In response to these challenges, Fluke introduced Shaft Alignment solutions along with flexible, modular alignment packages that include any combination of:







Unified Shaft Alignment Tablet









The FRS Shaft Alignment App









Pruftechnik’s precision alignment heads SensAlign 3, SensAlign 5, and SensAlign 7







This scalable, modular system allows organizations to start their alignment programs with only the components and the shaft application level they need, reducing upfront costs. As their program grows, they can easily add new capabilities without replacing existing equipment.





Maintenance professionals are being asked to do more with leaner teams, and Pruftechnik Shaft Alignment tools have been designed with this in mind. They eliminate the need for multiple tablets while enabling technicians to perform reliable precision alignments in industrial applications. The rugged tablet is built to endure even the toughest industrial environments, with an environmental protection rating of IP65, it is dustproof, water jet resistant, and designed to withstand drops of up to 1.2 meters.





The Shaft Alignment tablet is available in both locked and unlocked versions. The locked version performs alignment work only, allowing for focused work on a secure, closed platform. The unlocked version allows users to install additional applications such as thermal imaging, geometrical alignment or computerized maintenance management system (CMMS for example from eMaint) applications to further support reliability. Both versions integrate seamlessly with Pruftechnik’s alignment heads to enable precision alignment in industrial applications.





Aaron Merkin, Chief Technology Officer, Fluke Reliability, commented: “At Fluke Reliability, our strength lies in solving complex industrial challenges through precision alignment technology. Since acquiring Pruftechnik in 2019, we've combined decades of engineering expertise with our innovation roadmap to deliver scalable solutions that drive measurable results.”





He continued, “Today’s reliability professionals are navigating unprecedented challenges: tighter budgets, shrinking skilled labor pools, and increasing pressure to maximize uptime with fewer resources. Our latest shaft alignment solution is built to meet today’s challenges—modular, adaptable, and scalable to any stage of an organization’s alignment journey. Both accelerating time to value and helping maintenance teams do more with less.”





Shaft Alignment solution Key Features and Benefits Include:









Rugged, industrial-grade design



: IP65-rated for dust, water, and impact resistance











Intuitive navigation



: Easy-to-use touch interface for faster alignments











Modular flexibility



: Choose software and sensor options to fit company needs and budget











Effortless reporting



: Simplified results sharing and user management











Precision performance



: Single-laser repeatability with adaptive alignment and situational intelligence for faster, more accurate precision alignment











Expert support



: Access to Pruftechnik’s virtual training center and team of alignment experts







Pruftechnik is the trusted leader in alignment, with a 40-year legacy of unrivaled speed and precision in alignment. Pruftechnik single laser alignment systems are the gold standard in alignment, and are the core technology behind the RotAlign Touch, OptAlign Touch, and ShaftAlign Touch alignment systems.





Please visit



Pruftechnik



for more information about Fluke Reliability’s latest modular, scalable alignment solutions.







About Fluke Reliability







Fluke Reliability, an operating company of the Fluke Corporation, offers reliability and maintenance teams the tools, software, AI powered insights, and services they need to optimize asset performance. Home to powerful, iconic brands – Pruftechnik, Azima DLI, and eMaint – Fluke Reliability enables customers to shift from reactive to predictive maintenance utilizing a connected approach to reliability. Fluke Reliability informs customers on the health of their assets with software and services that drive better maintenance decisions – improving productivity, driving uptime, boosting visibility, and reducing costs. For more information on Fluke Reliability's eMaint CMMS, visit



https://www.emaint.com/



or



LinkedIn.







Fluke Reliability is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information, visit the



Fluke website.









