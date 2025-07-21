Fluke Reliability Integrates eMaint CMMS with Azima's AI Vibration Monitoring Solution for Enhanced Maintenance Efficiency

Fluke Reliability integrates eMaint CMMS with Watchman Services, enhancing maintenance efficiency and reducing unplanned downtime.

Fluke Reliability has announced the full integration of its eMaint Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) with Watchman Services, an AI-driven vibration condition monitoring solution. This integration enhances the connection between asset condition monitoring and maintenance execution, improving equipment uptime and reducing costs. Following the acquisition of Azima DLI in 2023, eMaint users have benefitted from its advanced diagnostic capabilities. The new integration enables real-time data transfer between Watchman Services and eMaint, facilitating quicker decision-making and proactive maintenance strategies that can prevent unplanned downtimes. Key features include predictive maintenance scheduling and automation of ticketing processes for maintenance teams. This move is aimed at creating more resilient operations that optimize asset performance and lower overall maintenance costs.

Potential Positives

The integration of eMaint CMMS with Watchman Services enhances the efficiency of maintenance operations by providing real-time vibration data and recommendations, which can lead to reduced unplanned downtime and lower costs.

This advancement allows proactive maintenance strategies, enabling facilities to forecast spare part needs more accurately, thereby optimizing working capital and addressing supply chain challenges.

The automation features reduce manual labor for maintenance teams by streamlining processes and ensuring timely responses to potential machine failures, improving overall operational effectiveness.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on the new AI integration may lead to concerns regarding data privacy and security, as handling real-time machine data can expose sensitive information.

The press release emphasizes the importance of unplanned downtime, indicating that the company may have faced challenges in this area prior to the integration, potentially affecting customer trust.

The integration and reliance on advanced analytics may lead to job displacement concerns among employees, as automation may reduce the need for certain manual roles in maintenance processes.

FAQ

What is the new integration announced by Fluke Reliability?

Fluke Reliability announced the integration of eMaint CMMS with Watchman Services, enhancing maintenance and reliability operations.

How does the integration improve industrial maintenance?

The integration connects real-time vibration data from Watchman Services to eMaint, enabling quicker and more informed maintenance decisions.

What are the benefits of using eMaint with Watchman Services?

Benefits include predicting machine failures, proactive maintenance scheduling, and streamlined labor solutions, reducing unplanned downtime and costs.

What features does the integration provide for maintenance teams?

The integration features automated ticket creation, early warning signs detection, and forecasting for spare part needs for planned maintenance.

Where can I find more information about Fluke Reliability's eMaint?

More information can be found on the Fluke Reliability website at https://www.emaint.com/ or their LinkedIn page.

$FTV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FTV stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$FTV Insider Trading Activity

$FTV insiders have traded $FTV stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES A LICO (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 371,117 shares for an estimated $28,433,884 .

. PETER C UNDERWOOD (SVP - Chief Legal Officer) sold 14,327 shares for an estimated $1,058,478

STACEY A. WALKER (SVP - Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,690 shares for an estimated $695,305 .

. CHRISTOPHER M. MULHALL (VP - Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,888 shares for an estimated $630,882.

$FTV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 315 institutional investors add shares of $FTV stock to their portfolio, and 441 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FTV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FTV in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/02/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/01/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025

$FTV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FTV recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $FTV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brett Linzey from Mizuho set a target price of $65.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Joseph Giordano from TD Cowen set a target price of $50.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $58.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Stephen Tusa from JP Morgan set a target price of $65.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $55.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Brian Gesuale from Raymond James set a target price of $65.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $75.0 on 06/11/2025

Full Release



Everett, Washington, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Fluke Reliability



today announced the full integration of its



eMaint



Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) with Watchman Services, the company’s AI vibration condition monitoring solution. This new integration enables maintenance and reliability teams to seamlessly bridge the gap between asset condition monitoring and maintenance execution, improving uptime, accelerating response, and reducing costs.





When Fluke Reliability acquired



Azima DLI



in 2023, eMaint users began using Azima’s advanced diagnostics and AI-driven fault detection to better inform maintenance decisions. Now, with both platforms directly connected, insights happen faster, with real-time vibration data and recommendations from Watchman Services going directly into eMaint work order management.





Unplanned downtime remains one of the most expensive challenges in industrial operations, often disrupting production schedules, inflating maintenance costs, and reducing overall equipment effectiveness (OEE).





"This integration marks a pivotal advancement in industrial maintenance strategy uniting asset management and 30+ years of learned data and analytics to deliver a truly predictive approach,” said Aaron Merkin, Chief Technology Officer at Fluke Reliability. “By connecting eMaint and Watchman Services, we’re empowering teams to act faster on the data they already have; eliminating data silos, accelerating decision-making, and enabling maintenance teams to act before failures occur. The result is a smarter, more resilient operation that reduces unplanned downtime, lowers costs and drives measurable performance gains."





Watchman Services monitors the condition of machines, sending crucial information on machine faults and failures to eMaint software. This process creates a ticket and assigns an action to a facility manager, enabling a problem to be swiftly resolved. Key features include:













Predicting machine failure:



Integrated software enables corrective and preventative maintenance activities to be scheduled in advance, before a failure occurs, often months ahead of time, by identifying early warning signs and long-term degradation patterns.



Integrated software enables corrective and preventative maintenance activities to be scheduled in advance, before a failure occurs, often months ahead of time, by identifying early warning signs and long-term degradation patterns.





Proactive strategies:



Factories and warehouses can leverage this integration to accurately forecast spare part needs for planned maintenance, optimizing working capital, and reducing the risk of overstocking parts that may expire over time, crucial in an era of supply chain challenges.



Factories and warehouses can leverage this integration to accurately forecast spare part needs for planned maintenance, optimizing working capital, and reducing the risk of overstocking parts that may expire over time, crucial in an era of supply chain challenges.





Streamlined labor solutions:



Built-in automation eliminates the need for end users to manually review spreadsheets or maintenance schedules by identifying issues and automatically sending tickets to the right person to act.











To learn more about eMaint and Azima Watchman Services, please visit



https://reliability.fluke.com/azima-dli/



.







About Fluke Reliability







Fluke Reliability, an operating company of the Fluke Corporation, offers reliability and maintenance teams the tools, software, AI powered insights, and services they need to optimize asset performance. Home to powerful, iconic brands – PRUFTECHNIK, Azima DLI, and eMaint – Fluke Reliability enables customers to shift from reactive to predictive maintenance utilizing a connected approach to reliability. Fluke Reliability informs customers on the health of their assets with software and services that drive better maintenance decisions; improving productivity, driving uptime, boosting visibility, and reducing costs. For more information on Fluke Reliability's eMaint CMMS, visit



https://www.emaint.com/



or



LinkedIn.







# # #





Fluke Reliability is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information, visit the



Fluke website.









For more information:















Georgia Marchant





Fluke Corporation







georgia.marchant@fluke.com







Olivia Kline





Fluke Corporation







olivia.kline@fluke.com









Attachment





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.