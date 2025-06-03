Fluke Reliability and Treon Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Predictive Maintenance Solutions

Fluke Reliability and Treon partner to enhance predictive maintenance through integrated technologies, improving asset performance and operational efficiency.

Quiver AI Summary

Fluke Reliability and Treon have announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing industrial asset performance through a shift from reactive to predictive maintenance. By integrating Treon’s wireless sensor technology with Fluke Reliability's AI diagnostics and predictive maintenance software, the collaboration enables customers to gain actionable insights from data. This partnership aims to help businesses identify equipment failures before they happen, reduce unplanned downtime, and optimize maintenance schedules, ultimately leading to improved efficiency and cost savings. The integration will facilitate seamless communication between Treon Connect and Fluke's eMaint CMMS platform, enhancing predictive maintenance capabilities and operational decision-making. Both companies express confidence that this collaboration will create a comprehensive reliability solution that maximizes asset performance and drives operational excellence.

Potential Positives

Strategic partnership with Treon enhances Fluke Reliability's capabilities in predictive maintenance, combining wireless sensor technology with AI diagnostics.

This collaboration enables customers to transition from reactive to predictive maintenance, reducing unplanned downtime and extending asset life.

Integration of Treon Connect with Fluke Reliability’s eMaint CMMS platform facilitates faster, smarter decision-making through streamlined data flow.

The partnership reflects a long-term commitment to improving industrial condition monitoring, ultimately helping businesses optimize asset performance and reliability.

Potential Negatives

Potential dependence on Treon's technology could expose Fluke Reliability to risks if Treon faces operational or financial challenges.

The announcement may highlight a reactive approach to solving maintenance issues, raising concerns about previous shortcomings in Fluke Reliability's existing offerings.

FAQ

What is the partnership between Fluke Reliability and Treon about?

The partnership aims to enhance predictive maintenance and improve industrial asset performance using advanced technologies.

How will this collaboration benefit customers?

Customers will benefit from reduced downtime, extended asset life, and optimized maintenance schedules through actionable insights.

What technologies are integrated in this partnership?

The partnership integrates Treon's wireless sensor technology with Fluke Reliability's AI diagnostics and predictive maintenance software.

What is Treon Connect?

Treon Connect is a platform that enables data-driven automation for monitoring assets and improving operational efficiency.

How does this partnership improve decision-making?

The integration enables seamless data flow, providing deeper insights that enhance decision-making and operational efficiency.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FTV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FTV stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$FTV Insider Trading Activity

$FTV insiders have traded $FTV stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES A LICO (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 371,117 shares for an estimated $28,433,884 .

. PETER C UNDERWOOD (SVP - Chief Legal Officer) sold 14,327 shares for an estimated $1,058,478

STACEY A. WALKER (SVP - Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,690 shares for an estimated $695,305 .

. CHRISTOPHER M. MULHALL (VP - Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,888 shares for an estimated $630,882.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FTV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 337 institutional investors add shares of $FTV stock to their portfolio, and 495 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FTV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FTV in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Negative" rating on 01/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FTV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FTV forecast page.

$FTV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FTV recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FTV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $85.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $85.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $80.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Jamie Cook from Truist Financial set a target price of $90.0 on 12/19/2024

Full Release



Everett, Washington, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Fluke Reliability



and



Treon



today announced a strategic partnership to help customers shift from reactive to predictive maintenance outcomes that elevate industrial asset performance. Combining Treon’s wireless sensor technology with Fluke Reliability’s expertise in AI diagnostics and predictive maintenance software enables customers to translate data into actionable insights. This partnership helps customers detect equipment failures before they occur, reduce unplanned downtime, extend asset life, and optimize maintenance schedules for greater efficiency and cost savings.





By offering customers the expertise of both Fluke Reliability and Treon platforms, the integration enables customers to benefit from a scalable solution with deeper insights into asset performance that improves decision-making and operational efficiency. As a part of this partnership, Fluke Reliability and Treon will collaborate to:











Seamlessly integrate Treon Connect with Fluke Reliability’s



eMaint CMMS



platform to enable faster, smarter decisions through streamlined data flow



Seamlessly integrate Treon Connect with Fluke Reliability’s eMaint CMMS platform to enable faster, smarter decisions through streamlined data flow



Power future-ready reliability tools: from high-volume screening to diagnostic sensors and route-based hardware



Power future-ready reliability tools: from high-volume screening to diagnostic sensors and route-based hardware



Boost customers’ predictive maintenance performance with AI-driven insights, improving uptime and asset health



Boost customers’ predictive maintenance performance with AI-driven insights, improving uptime and asset health



Break down business silos with a connected ecosystem designed to scale across industrial environments.











"The Fluke Reliability partnership with Treon represents a bold leap forward in industrial connected reliability,” said Jay Hack, Vice President and General Manager, Fluke Reliability. “By integrating Treon Connect with our AI-driven analytics and deep vibration and temperature monitoring capabilities, we’re enabling a new era of intelligent condition monitoring. We’re helping customers not only predict failures before they happen but also clearly demonstrate the ROI of their reliability programs through smarter, connected insights and decision making."





"Achieving this platform-to-platform integration means customers get the best of both worlds: Treon Connect providing the foundation for connected operations, and Fluke Reliability’s analytics delivering actionable intelligence," said Aibek Altynbek, Regional Head, North America at Treon Inc. "This strategic partnership creates a holistic reliability solution, enabling customers to maximize asset performance and realize operational excellence at scale."





Fluke Reliability plans to integrate the Treon Connect system with their eMaint condition monitoring platform to ensure a seamless connection between screening, diagnostics, and predictive maintenance activities. This partnership reflects a long-term commitment to improving industrial condition monitoring and helping businesses optimize asset performance and reliability.







About Fluke Reliability











Fluke Reliability, an operating company of the Fluke Corporation, offers reliability and maintenance teams the tools, software, AI powered insights, and services they need to optimize asset performance. Home to powerful, iconic brands – PRUFTECHNIK, Azima DLI, and eMaint – Fluke Reliability enables customers to shift from reactive to predictive maintenance utilizing a connected approach to reliability. Fluke Reliability informs customers on the health of their assets with software and services that drive better maintenance decisions – improving productivity, driving uptime, boosting visibility, and reducing costs. For more information on Fluke Reliability's AI solution visit



https://reliability.fluke.com



or for information on our eMaint CMMS, visit



https://www.emaint.com/



or



LinkedIn.









About Treon







Treon is a leading technology company with a mission to help businesses improve productivity, enhance operational visibility, and sustainability. Its platform, Treon Connect, boosts operational efficiency by utilizing data-driven automation to extend machine lifespan, monitor assets, increase productivity, and ensure safety across industries. Treon is trusted by global leaders to provide secure, customized products that integrate seamlessly into existing business solutions. For more information on Treon Connect visit



https://treon.fi/



or



Treon LinkedIn



.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.