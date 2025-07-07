Fluke Corporation Appoints Parker Burke as President and Group President of Fortive’s Connected Reliability Group

Fluke Corporation appointed Parker Burke as President to enhance technology and service delivery in operational reliability.

Fluke Corporation has appointed Parker Burke as President and Group President of Fortive’s Connected Reliability Group, effective July 7, 2025. In this role, Burke will oversee Fluke and Fluke Reliability, focusing on enhancing technology and services to help customers minimize downtime and improve operational resilience. Burke, who has 15 years of leadership experience within Fortive, previously led the Environmental Health & Safety Group, where he drove innovation in connected safety solutions. Fortive's CEO, Olumide Soroye, highlighted Burke's operational expertise and leadership as key to advancing Fluke's mission. Burke is committed to fostering a culture of continuous improvement and leveraging AI-driven solutions to shape the future of connected reliability. He holds degrees from the United States Naval Academy and Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management and will be based in Everett, Washington.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Parker Burke as President and Group President of Fortive’s Connected Reliability Group is a strategic move to enhance leadership and drive innovation in the industry.

Parker Burke's extensive experience in leadership roles within Fortive and focus on operational excellence is expected to strengthen Fluke’s market position.

The leadership transition aligns with Fluke's commitment to advancing technology and services that improve operational resilience and safety for customers worldwide.

Parker's vision for a customer-centric approach and continuous improvement culture indicates a promising future for Fluke's growth and innovation in connected reliability solutions.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not disclose the circumstances leading to the previous president's departure, which may raise questions about the leadership transition and stability within the company.

The announcement emphasizes Parker Burke's leadership experience at Fortive, but does not provide specific achievements or metrics for his previous roles, potentially leaving uncertainty about his capability to drive growth at Fluke.

There is a lack of detailed information regarding specific strategies or initiatives Burke plans to implement at Fluke, which may lead to skepticism about the company's direction under new leadership.

FAQ

Who is the new President of Fluke Corporation?

Parker Burke has been appointed as the new President and Group President of Fortive’s Connected Reliability Group.

When did Parker Burke's appointment take effect?

Parker Burke's appointment took effect on July 7, 2025.

What experience does Parker Burke bring to his new role?

Parker brings 15 years of leadership experience across Fortive businesses, particularly in environmental health and safety.

What is the focus of Fortive's Connected Reliability Group?

The group focuses on equipping customers with tools for predictive operations and enhancing operational resilience.

Where is Fluke Corporation's headquarters located?

Fluke Corporation's global headquarters is located in Everett, Washington.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FTV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FTV stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$FTV Insider Trading Activity

$FTV insiders have traded $FTV stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES A LICO (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 371,117 shares for an estimated $28,433,884 .

. PETER C UNDERWOOD (SVP - Chief Legal Officer) sold 14,327 shares for an estimated $1,058,478

STACEY A. WALKER (SVP - Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,690 shares for an estimated $695,305 .

. CHRISTOPHER M. MULHALL (VP - Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,888 shares for an estimated $630,882.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FTV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 326 institutional investors add shares of $FTV stock to their portfolio, and 422 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FTV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FTV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FTV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FTV forecast page.

Full Release



Everett, Washington, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Fluke Corporation



today announced the appointment of Parker Burke as President and Group President of Fortive’s Connected Reliability Group effective July 7, 2025. In this dual role, Parker will lead Fluke and Fluke Reliability in delivering technology and services that help customers around the world reduce downtime, increase safety, and unlock operational resilience.





Parker brings 15 years of leadership experience across Fortive businesses. Most recently, he served as Group President of Fortive’s Environmental Health & Safety Group, including Industrial Scientific and Intelex, where he advanced mission-driven innovation in connected safety and environmental health and safety software, positioning both organizations as leaders in their respective fields.





“As Fluke continues to extend its global leadership in professional instrumentation and reliability solutions in a very dynamic world, Parker’s deep operational expertise, passion for market-leading innovation, and diverse high-stakes leadership experiences make him the right leader to guide our next chapter,” Olumide Soroye, CEO of Fortive. “He brings a strong track record of growth, execution, and people-first leadership across global industrial and technology markets.”





With a portfolio that includes world-renowned brands, Fortive’s Connected Reliability Group is focused on equipping customers with the tools and insights needed to shift from reactive to predictive operations. Under Parker’s leadership, it will continue to scale AI-driven solutions, precision measurement, and connected workflows that drive measurable customer outcomes.





Parker is known for embedding the Fortive Business System (FBS) across global teams and building cultures of continuous improvement. During his tenure at Fortive, he has held leadership roles at Gilbarco Veeder-Root and Anderson-Negele, with a consistent focus on customer-centric growth and operational excellence. Prior to joining Fortive, Parker was an Officer in the United States Marine Corps.





“Fluke is an incredible brand that continues to reinvent itself,” said Burke. “I’m honored to take on this role and partner with our customers and teams to shape the future of connected reliability. Together, we will build on Fluke’s heritage of precision, safety, and innovation to solve the most critical challenges facing today’s industrial workforce.”





Parker holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the United States Naval Academy and a Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He will be based at Fluke’s global headquarters in Everett, Washington.





-Ends-







About Fluke







Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools and software for measuring and condition monitoring. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, maintenance managers, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot, and maintain industrial, electrical, and electronic equipment and calibration processes.





Fluke Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortive Corporation, a diversified industrial technology company. Originally acquired by Danaher in 1998, Fluke became part of Fortive’s portfolio in 2016 when Danaher spun off several businesses to form Fortive as a standalone entity. Since then, Fluke has operated under the Fortive umbrella while maintaining its distinct brand identity and leadership in electronic test tools and industrial diagnostics.





FLUKE is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. For more information,





visit the Fluke website.











Attachment





