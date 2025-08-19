Key Points Commerce Media Solutions revenue surged 121% in Q2 2025, now accounts for 36% of consolidated revenue, but its gross margin fell to 18%.

Total revenue (GAAP) missed analyst estimates by 15.2% and declined 24% year over year as legacy segments contracted faster than CMS offset gains.

Management reaffirmed guidance for positive adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in Q4 2025, with a $10.3 million capital injection raised after the quarter to bolster liquidity.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT), a digital advertising and performance marketing company, released its earnings results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on August 19, 2025. The most significant news in the release was the rapid expansion of its Commerce Media Solutions segment, which now comprises over a third of company revenue, but this growth was offset by sharp declines in legacy business lines and continued overall GAAP net losses. The company reported GAAP revenue of $44.7 million, which fell well short of the $52.7 million analyst estimate (GAAP). Adjusted net loss per share improved to $(0.24), and adjusted EBITDA losses narrowed. The quarter highlighted strong progress in the new business line but also raised questions about margin compression and the speed of contraction in the legacy owned and operated segment.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) ($0.24) N/A ($0.47) Improved Revenue $44.7 million $52.7 million $58.7 million (24.0 %) Media Margin $11.9 million $15.7 million (24.0 %) Adjusted EBITDA ($2.8 million) ($4.5 million) Improved Revenue – Commerce Media Solutions $16.1 million $7.3 million 120.5 %

Company Overview and Key Success Factors

Fluent specializes in connecting advertisers with consumers through performance-based marketing, using a mix of targeted digital ad solutions. Its reputation is built on collecting and leveraging extensive first-party user data from interactions on its owned sites, which fuels personalized advertising at scale. Over recent years, the company has pivoted towards Commerce Media Solutions—its platform for placing ads at critical moments in the e-commerce journey, such as after a purchase.

Key success factors for Fluent include its ability to grow and scale Commerce Media Solutions, the efficient use of first-party data, strong technology for campaign optimization, and compliance with evolving advertising regulations. The company’s strategic focus centers on expanding its e-commerce integrations, improving the scalability and profitability of Commerce Media Solutions, and maintaining robust technology development while managing regulatory risk and adapting to shifting economic conditions.

Quarter Highlights: Revenue Mix Transformation and Margin Pressures

In Q2 2025, Fluent’s Commerce Media Solutions—its post-transaction ad technology that delivers targeted advertising moments for e-commerce brands—recorded 121% revenue growth year over year, rising to $16.1 million. This surge expanded the segment’s share of total company revenue to 36%, compared to just 12% in Q2 2024 and 23% in Q1 2025. Management noted that this segment is set to become the majority of total revenue in the second half of 2025, marking an inflection point for the business model.

The rapid expansion of Commerce Media Solutions was aided by new partnerships, including integrations with top media partners and a new channel launched with Rebuy Engine—a solution allowing Shopify merchants to serve Fluent-powered ads during the e-commerce checkout experience. While these alliances widened distribution and added to the market opportunity, their direct financial impact this quarter was not itemized. Additionally, the annual revenue run rate for Commerce Media Solutions grew to over $80 million, up 23% quarter-over-quarter as of Q2 2025 (non-GAAP operational metric), offering a glimpse into the company’s future revenue potential if growth rates persist.

This fall resulted primarily from a 49% decrease in the owned and operated segment, which declined to $21.4 million. Management described the pullback as intentional, with resources purposefully reallocated to support the higher-growth Commerce Media Solutions business. However, this shift created short-term pressure on the company’s consolidated performance, as shrinking legacy business more than offset gains from emerging solutions.

Margins became a central issue in the quarter. While the gross profit margin for Commerce Media Solutions stood at 18%, this figure declined from 28% in Q2 2024. Management attributed the drop to investments in new partner integrations and up-front incentives intended to lock in longer-term deals. Media margin—a key efficiency metric in digital marketing, reflecting gross profit exclusive of depreciation and amortization and variable costs paid for media and related expenses while excluding non-media cost of revenue—also fell in percentage terms, highlighting higher partner costs during the expansion. Management stated that margins are expected to “normalize” as new partnerships mature and operational scale improves, but this remains a watch point for future periods.

Business Model, Data Advantage, and Technology

Fluent’s core assets remain its bank of self-declared first-party data—accumulated over 14 years—and its proprietary machine learning platform. Fluent’s proprietary machine-learning capabilities optimize the performance of its digital marketing campaigns for advertisers. Management continues to highlight these advantages as unique differentiators compared to less data-rich digital ad networks.

Even with this data and technology focus, the company’s current period disclosures show that scaled technology investment has not yet translated into margin recovery or significantly improved efficiency on a consolidated basis. While gross margin in the Commerce Media Solutions segment narrowed, management highlighted plans to eventually lift margins into the “high twenties” percentage range by improving partner network utilization and monetization of newly integrated placements beyond the traditional post-transaction ad slot.

Outlook and Guidance

Looking ahead, Fluent maintained guidance for adjusted EBITDA profitability in Q4 2025, and expects double-digit consolidated revenue growth for full-year 2025. For FY2026, the company projects full-year adjusted EBITDA profitability, indicating a goal to move beyond the current phase of losses as the new business model scales.

After the quarter, the company raised $10.3 million from new investors and insiders. However, no firm revenue or margin guidance figures for future quarters were offered beyond these profitability targets, and management signaled ongoing risk from the speed of owned and operated business decline and the need to restore Commerce Media Solutions margins as its share of revenue grows. The company does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,076%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 18, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.