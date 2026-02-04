Fluence Energy, Inc. Q1 Loss Climbs

(RTTNews) - Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) revealed Loss for its first quarter of -$45.07 million

The company's earnings came in at -$45.07 million, or -$0.34 per share. This compares with -$41.47 million, or -$0.32 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 154.4% to $475.23 million from $186.79 million last year.

Fluence Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$45.07 Mln. vs. -$41.47 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.34 vs. -$0.32 last year. -Revenue: $475.23 Mln vs. $186.79 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 3.20 B To $ 3.60 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.