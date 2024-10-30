News & Insights

Fluence Corporation Reports Q3 Financial Maneuvers

October 30, 2024 — 06:10 pm EDT

Fluence Corporation Limited (AU:FLC) has released an update.

Fluence Corporation Limited reported a net cash usage of $3.49 million in operating activities for the quarter ending September 2024, with significant expenditures in product manufacturing, staff, and corporate costs. Despite this, the company secured $15 million in proceeds from borrowings, which helped offset operating losses. Investors may find interest in Fluence’s strategic financial maneuvers to maintain cash flow amidst ongoing operational expenses.

