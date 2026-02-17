Markets

FLSmidth Plans To Initiate New Share Repurchase Program Of Upto DKK 1 Bln

February 17, 2026 — 08:54 am EST

(RTTNews) - FLSmidth & Co. A/S (FLIDF.PK), Tuesday announced its plan to commence a new share buy-back program of up to DKK 1 billion, aiming to adjust the capital structure of the company.

The new program would be backed by a solid balance sheet, sound cash-flow generation and the expected net cash proceeds from the sale of the company's former corporate headquarters totalling DKK 730 million.

The program is expected to commence after the release of FLSmidth's Interim Financial Report for the first quarter of 2026, expectedly on 13 May 2026, with expected completion before the Annual General Meeting in 2027.

FLSmidth's stock closed trading at $93.31, up 4.30 percent on the OTC Markets.

