Markets

FLSmidth Gets Regulatory Clearances In Select Countries For Purchase Of Thyssenkrupp's Mining Unit

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - FLSmidth A/S (FLIDF.PK), a Danish engineering company, announced Wednesday that it has received regulatory clearances for the acquisition of thyssenkrupp's Mining business in major mining countries.

The company's planned acquisition of thyssenkrupp's Mining business was announced in July last year.

FLSmidth has now received regulatory clearances from the Australian, South African, Peruvian and Chilean authorities. The company earlier received approvals in Canada and Morocco, among others.

All clearances to date have been without imposition of any competition related remedies.

FLSmidth Group CEO Mikko Keto said, "Receiving regulatory clearances in such important mining countries - from both a mine production and a customer standpoint - marks a significant milestone in our journey to complete our acquisition of thyssenkrupp's Mining business.The acquisition will contribute to FLSmidth's ambition to strengthen our pit-to-plant service and equipment solutions, further improving what we can offer our customers."

The deal is expected to close during the second half of 2022, pending the remaining authority approvals and satisfaction of conditions in the sale and purchase agreement with thyssenkrupp.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular