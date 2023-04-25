FLRN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (Symbol: FLRN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.38, changing hands as low as $30.37 per share. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLRN's low point in its 52 week range is $29.675 per share, with $30.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.40.

