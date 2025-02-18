Flowserve Initiates FY25 Outlook

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the fourth quarter, Flowserve Corporation (FLS) provided an outlook for the full year 2025.

The company now expects organic sales growth of 3% to 5% and total sales growth of 5% to 7%.

Adjusted earnings per share is expected to be between $3.10 and $3.30, which at the midpoint, represents a 22% increase versus full-year 2024 adjusted earnings.

Further, Flowserve's Board of Directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share on the Company's outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend is payable on April 11, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 28, 2025.

