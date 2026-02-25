Flowserve (FLS) Price Target Increased by 15.20% to 95.55

The average one-year price target for Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) has been revised to $95.55 / share. This is an increase of 15.20% from the prior estimate of $82.94 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $73.17 to a high of $105.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.56% from the latest reported closing price of $90.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 915 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flowserve. This is an decrease of 105 owner(s) or 10.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLS is 0.24%, an increase of 8.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.71% to 147,088K shares. The put/call ratio of FLS is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D1 Capital Partners holds 7,658K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,479K shares , representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLS by 8.76% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,260K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,284K shares , representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLS by 0.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,168K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,144K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLS by 3.82% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,828K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,333K shares , representing a decrease of 13.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLS by 81.99% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,591K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,147K shares , representing a decrease of 15.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLS by 79.00% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.