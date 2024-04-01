Flowserve (FLS) Gains From Business Strength Amid Risks

Flowserve Corporation FLS has been benefiting from robust bookings driven by strong maintenance, repair, operations and aftermarket activity. Solid booking levels highlight strength across the company’s end markets. FLS’ Diversify, Decarbonize and Digitize strategy has also been supporting its growth. Notably, its fourth-quarter bookings of $1.04 billion marked the eighth consecutive quarter of more than $1 billion bookings.



Strength across its original equipment and aftermarket businesses are supporting both the Flowserve Pump Division (revenues increased 12.6% year over year in fourth-quarter 2023) and Flow Control Division (revenues grew 11.3% year over year in fourth-quarter 2023) segments. For 2024, the company projects revenues to grow in the range of 4-6% from the year-ago levels. It anticipates adjusted earnings per share to be between $2.40 and $2.60, indicating an increase of 19.1% from the prior-year actuals.



Management remains committed to rewarding its shareholders through dividend payouts. In 2023, the company paid dividends of $105 million. Also, a sound liquidity position adds to its strength. Exiting 2023, its cash and cash equivalents were $545.7 million, much higher than debt (due within one year) of $66.2 million. This implies that FLS has sufficient cash to meet its current debt obligations.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past year, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has gained 32.6% compared with the industry’s 29.6% growth.



However, Flowserve has been grappling with escalating costs and expenses over time. In 2023, its cost of sales jumped 16.1% year over year due to higher input costs. Selling, general and administrative expenses also increased 17.9% in the same period due to higher broad-based annual incentive compensation.



Although Flowserve’s realignment plan is likely to provide long-term benefits, its realignment expenses might adversely impact profitability. For instance, its adjusted earnings guidance for 2024 incorporates realignment expenses of $30 million.

Stocks to Consider

We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks from the same space, namely Applied Industrial Technologies AIT, Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH and Luxfer Holdings plc LXFR, each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Applied Industrial delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 10.4%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIT’s 2024 earnings has increased 1.7%.



Parker-Hannifin delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 14.4%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PH’s 2024 earnings has increased 4.2%.



Luxfer delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 82.7%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LXFR’s 2024 earnings has increased 111.4%.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.