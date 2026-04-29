Flowserve Corporation Reveals Climb In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Flowserve Corporation (FLS) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $81.68 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $73.90 million, or $0.56 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Flowserve Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $109.62 million or $0.85 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.0% to $1.06 billion from $1.14 billion last year.

Flowserve Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $81.68 Mln. vs. $73.90 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.64 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue: $1.06 Bln vs. $1.14 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.00 To $ 4.20 Full year revenue guidance: 3 % To 6 %

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