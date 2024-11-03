Flowing Cloud Technology Reveals Board Structure

Flowing Cloud Technology Ltd. (HK:6610) has released an update.

Flowing Cloud Technology Ltd. has announced its board of directors, including both executive and independent non-executive members, along with their roles in various board committees. This strategic disclosure aims to enhance transparency for investors and provide insight into the company’s leadership structure.

