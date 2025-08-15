Flowers Foods Trims FY25 Outlook - Update

Markets
August 15, 2025

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) trimmed its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full year 2025, reflecting lower-than-expected second quarter revenues, largely due to softness in traditional loaf sales and a more-intense competitive environment, which is expected to persist throughout the year.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.00 to $1.10 per share and adjusted earnings, excluding the Simple Mills acquisition, in a range of $1.08 to $1.17 per share on net sales of about $5.239 billion to $5.308 billion and net sales, excluding the Simple Mills acquisition, of about $5.021 billion to $5.083 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $1.05 to $1.15 per share and adjusted earnings, excluding the Simple Mills acquisition, in the range of $1.13 to $1.22 per share on net sales between about $5.297 billion and $5.395 billion and net sales, excluding the Simple Mills acquisition, of about $5.079 billion to $5.170 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.09 per share on sales of $5.31 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The partial-year benefit of the Simple Mills acquisition is expected to contribute $218 million to $225 million to net sales, consistent with prior guidance.

