Flowers Foods Inc Q3 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

November 06, 2025 — 04:39 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) revealed a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $39.53 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $64.98 million, or $0.31 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Flowers Foods Inc reported adjusted earnings of $48.67 million or $0.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.5% to $1.22 billion from $1.19 billion last year.

Flowers Foods Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $39.53 Mln. vs. $64.98 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.19 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue: $1.22 Bln vs. $1.19 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.02 - $1.08

