Flowco (FLOC) Q2 Revenue Jumps 107%

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) exceeded estimates in Q2 2025, increasing 107.4% from Q2 2024 to $193.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) rose 90.3% from Q2 2024, reaching $76.5 million for Q2 2025.

While topline and adjusted earnings beat, diluted EPS (GAAP) of $0.21 for Q2 2025 fell short of expectations.

Flowco (NYSE:FLOC), a specialist in production optimization, artificial lift, and methane abatement solutions for the oil and gas sector, posted its second quarter results on August 5, 2025. The company reported GAAP revenue of $193.2 million, outpacing analyst forecasts of $190.7 million. However, diluted earnings per share (GAAP) was $0.21, missing the $0.31 consensus and reflecting lower profitability despite strong topline growth. For the period, adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) and rental revenue both posted substantial gains compared to the prior year. The quarter demonstrated solid operating momentum but also revealed ongoing margin pressure and one-off costs that restrained bottom-line growth.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Adjusted Net Income $33.0 million $20.3 million 62.4 % EPS (Non-GAAP) N/A N/A Revenue (GAAP) $193.2 million $190.7 million $93.2 million 107.4 % Adjusted EBITDA $76.5 million $40.2 million 90.3 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 39.6 % 43.2 % (-3.6 pp)

Company Overview and Strategic Focus

Flowco focuses on technology and services that optimize oil and gas production. Its portfolio centers on artificial lift solutions, which are systems designed to boost output from wells with declining pressure, and methane abatement products that help customers capture greenhouse gases and meet regulations. These high-value offerings position Flowco as a critical supplier to both upstream producers and midstream operators.

Recent business priorities have centered on expanding rental solutions, particularly in the high-pressure gas lift and vapor recovery unit product lines. Rentals offer recurring, higher-margin revenue, and management continues to invest in its fleet and new technologies. Central success factors include the company's ability to drive strong rental adoption, deliver innovations—such as surface equipment like the e-Grizzly electric gas lift and SurgeFlow plunger lift—and support clients' environmental needs with proven methane reduction systems.

Quarterly Highlights and Financial Performance

During the quarter, Flowco saw a significant increase in revenue compared to the same period last year, driven by rental expansion and stronger demand in the Production Solutions segment. Adjusted EBITDA also rose sharply year over year. Despite these gains, reported diluted earnings per share (GAAP) missed analyst expectations. The lower EPS resulted in part from $3.9 million in one-time charges related to termination benefits and facility repurposing.

The Production Solutions segment delivered higher revenue and adjusted operating profits, supported by increased operating leverage and sales. However, segment margins declined compared to the prior year, falling to 41.6% (non-GAAP), due to a lower gross margin in sales. In contrast, the Natural Gas Technologies segment posted higher revenue than the prior year, though it declined from the previous quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA (non-GAAP) for this segment improved, with a significant margin increase as rental mix improved.

Flowco's strategy emphasizes the transition to high-margin, recurring rental revenue streams. Rental revenue accounted for 52.8% of the business mix in the quarter. This marks a clear shift from previous periods, where product sales dominated; according to management commentary, the sales-to-rentals mix was "probably 60:40" in prior years, has reached "about a 50:50 split now," and is expected to move into the "low to mid-50s" rental share by year-end 2025. Management noted that high-margin divisions like rental vapor recovery units (used for capturing methane and natural gas liquids) and high-pressure gas lift systems (which inject gas to keep declining wells flowing) were key drivers of growth. Product innovation continued to play a role, including the launch of the e-Grizzly high-pressure gas lift system, which enables operators to serve multiple wells with a single electric drive compressor, potentially cutting both emissions and costs.

Flowco acquired 155 High Pressure Gas Lift and Vapor Recovery systems from Archrock as of August 4, 2025, funding the transaction with approximately $71 million drawn from its revolving credit facility. The company ended the quarter with robust liquidity and $496.5 million available under its revolving credit facility. Capital expenditures remain concentrated on production optimization tools, methane abatement products, and rental fleet expansion—investment areas that management expects will produce incremental returns in excess of 20%. There were $3.9 million in non-recurring charges, largely related to termination benefits and facility repurposing.

On shareholder returns, Flowco declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, payable August 29, 2025. This is consistent with the prior quarter. The company reaffirmed its stated policy to balance investment in growth against direct returns to shareholders, with future share buybacks described as possible, but not yet initiated. The dividend reflects a continued intention to return capital on a regular basis.

Outlook and What to Watch

Management did not update or provide new financial guidance for the remainder of fiscal 2025. The company pointed to its earlier forecast for adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in the $74–78 million range for each quarter, with results coming within this expected band. There was continued emphasis on steady demand in a flat production market, and management highlighted both the opportunity for further rental growth and the persistence of some margin pressure, especially within Production Solutions.

Looking forward, investors and stakeholders should monitor the impact of pending asset integration, especially the recent Archrock acquisition. Other issues to watch include the consistency of high-margin rental revenue, margin stabilization in core operations, and the pace at which non-recurring costs diminish. Flowco states its priority remains on capital efficiency, rental adoption, and innovation in methane abatement, positioning the business to benefit from trends in energy production and environmental compliance.

FLOC pays a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, unchanged from the prior period.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

