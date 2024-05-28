Flow Traders Continues Share Buyback Program

Flow Traders (FLTLF) has released an update.

Flow Traders Ltd. has bought back 44,443 of its shares between May 20 and May 22, 2024, for an average price of €19.98 per share, under its extended €15 million share buyback program. The total amount spent on this purchase was €0.9 million, contributing to the €12.8 million already used to acquire 709,503 shares under the program. As of May 22, the company holds 2,471,885 shares in treasury.

