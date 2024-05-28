News & Insights

Flow Traders Continues Share Buyback Program

May 28, 2024 — 01:10 pm EDT

Flow Traders (FLTLF) has released an update.

Flow Traders Ltd. has bought back 44,443 of its shares between May 20 and May 22, 2024, for an average price of €19.98 per share, under its extended €15 million share buyback program. The total amount spent on this purchase was €0.9 million, contributing to the €12.8 million already used to acquire 709,503 shares under the program. As of May 22, the company holds 2,471,885 shares in treasury.

