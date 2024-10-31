News & Insights

Flow Beverage Expands Production with New Funding

October 31, 2024 — 05:09 pm EDT

Flow Beverage Corp. (TSE:FLOW) has released an update.

Flow Beverage Corp. has secured a US$2 million private placement of a convertible note with BeatBox Beverages, its co-packing partner, to expand its production capacity. This move aims to accommodate increased demand and support the strategic growth of both companies in the North American beverage industry.

