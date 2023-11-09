News & Insights

Personal Finance

Florida’s Retirees Are Staying: 20 Florida Cities With the Largest Retirement Populations in 2023

November 09, 2023 — 08:00 am EST

Written by John Csiszar for GOBankingRates ->

Florida has long been known as a haven for retirees, and for good reason. The southernmost state in the continental U.S. offers 237 days of sunshine per year vs. the nationwide average of 205, earning its nickname “The Sunshine State.” As seniors tend to prefer warmer climates, this alone is one of the main reasons why Florida is so popular with retirees. But the state is also very tax-friendly.

Dave Ramsey: 6 Biggest Retirement Myths You Should Stop Believing
Find: The Simple, Effective Way To Fortify Your Retirement Mix

For starters, there is no state income tax in Florida. This can help stretch the budgets of those trying to live off a Social Security check, and it also means distributions from retirement plans like an IRA or a 401(k) also avoid tax at the state level. While not the lowest in the nation, Florida’s average effective property tax rate is less than 1%, with median taxes paid in 2023 of just $2,143. For retirees moving from high-tax states like New Jersey, where residents pay an average $8,797 thanks to the state’s 2.47% average effective tax rate, moving to Florida can feel like a windfall. Lastly, Florida has the most sales tax holidays in the nation, which exempts certain items like flashlights, batteries and school supplies from sales tax at certain times during the year. 

To determine which Florida cities had the highest retirement populations in 2023, GOBankingRates analyzed data from the U.S. Census American Consumer Survey regarding total overall population and the number of residents age 65 or older in each of the largest 100 cities in Florida. Cities are presented below in reverse order based on the total residents 65 and older, with the largest retirement population appearing last. The percentage of residents 65 and older is also provided, based on calculations using the U.S. Census data.

Here are the 20 Florida cities retirees have flocked to this year.

Drone angle view of Florida State Capitol with the city skyline.

Tallahassee

  • Total population: 195,057 
  • Total residents 65 years and over: 21,133  
  • Percentage of residents 65 and over: 10.83% 

Social Security Cuts: States That Would Be Impacted The Least
Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing: Here’s Where They’re Going Instead

Palm Bay Florida

Palm Bay

  • Total population: 118,709 
  • Total residents 65 years and over: 21,478 
  • Percentage of residents 65 and over: 18.09%

More: 5 Ways Boomers Should Prepare For Social Security Cuts

West Palm Beach, Florida - March 14, 2018: Visitors enjoying the beauty and warm winter weather at the beach along Ocean Boulevard and Worth Avenue.

West Palm Beach

  • Total population: 115,877 
  • Total residents 65 years and over: 22,879 
  • Percentage of residents 65 and over: 19.74%
Hollywood Florida climate change

Hollywood

  • Total population: 152,597 
  • Total residents 65 years and over: 23,946  
  • Percentage of residents 65 and over: 15.69%
Lakeland, Florida, USA downtown cityscape on the lake at twilight.

Lakeland

  • Total population: 110,401 
  • Total residents 65 years and over: 24,069 
  • Percentage of residents 65 and over: 21.80%

Social Security Update: There’s a New Cut-Off for Earnings — What It Means For Your Retirement

Boca Raton homes reflections at night, Florida.

Boca Raton

  • Total population: 95,347 
  • Total residents 65 years and over:  25,038 
  • Percentage of residents 65 and over: 26.26%
High angel view of beach at Palm Coast, Florida.

Palm Coast

  • Total population: 88,313 
  • Total residents 65 years and over: 25,670 
  • Percentage of residents 65 and over: 29.07%
Spring Hill Florida best weather

Spring Hill

  • Total population: 114,706 
  • Total residents 65 years and over: 25,708 
  • Percentage of residents 65 and over: 22.41%

Read: 10 Reassuring Signs You Won’t Run Out of Money in Retirement

good view of a sunshine afternoon at Clearwater of Florid America.

Clearwater

  • Total population: 116,616 
  • Total residents 65 years and over: 26,828 
  • Percentage of residents 65 and over: 23.01%
residential homes in the City of Pembroke Pines Florida USA

Pembroke Pines

  • Total population: 170,346 
  • Total residents 65 years and over: 30,335 
  • Percentage of residents 65 and over: 17.81%
Orlando, Florida, USA Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

Orlando

  • Total population: 302,968 
  • Total residents 65 years and over: 31,929 
  • Percentage of residents 65 and over: 10.54%

Dave Ramsey: Is It Worth Converting Your Traditional 401(k) Into a Roth 401(k)?

Fort Lauderdale Florida climate change

Fort Lauderdale

  • Total population: 182,247 
  • Total residents 65 years and over: 33,076
  • Percentage of residents 65 and over: 18.15%
Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Port St. Lucie

  • Total population: 202,177 
  • Total residents 65 years and over: 41,156 
  • Percentage of residents 65 and over: 20.36%

Hialeah

  • Total population: 224,362 
  • Total residents 65 years and over: 45,013
  • Percentage of residents 65 and over: 20.06%

Check Out: Here Are All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security Benefits

Cape Coral, Florida.

Cape Coral

  • Total population: 193,003
  • Total residents 65 years and over: 47,034 
  • Percentage of residents 65 and over: 24.37%
Aerial view of Tampa Florida metropolitan area

Tampa

  • Total population: 380,476 
  • Total residents 65 years and over: 48,807 
  • Percentage of residents 65 and over: 12.83%
Aerial view of St.

St. Petersburg

  • Total population: 258,245 
  • Total residents 65 years and over: 49,782 
  • Percentage of residents 65 and over: 19.28%

More: 3 Ways To Recession Proof Your Retirement

Downtown shopping area in Sumpter Landing a residential location in The Villages Florida USA.

The Villages

  • Total population: 76,415 
  • Total residents 65 years and over: 65,486 
  • Percentage of residents 65 and over: 85.70%
Miami, Florida, USA skyline on Bisayne Bay at dusk.

Miami

  • Total population: 440,807 
  • Total residents 65 years and over: 72,132 
  • Percentage of residents 65 and over: 16.36%
Jacksonville-Florida

Jacksonville

  • Total population: 937,690 
  • Total residents 65 years and over: 130,458 
  • Percentage of residents 65 and over: 13.91%

Methodology: To find the places in Florida where the retiree population is the largest, GOBankingRates analyzed the cities in Florida to find the total population and the population of people aged 65 and over as sourced from the US Census American Consumer Survey. Using these two data points, GOBankingRates can calculate the percent of retirement population within each city. The top 100 cities in terms of population of people aged 65 and over were kept and sorted to show the most people aged 65 and over. The percent aged 65 and over was included as supplemental information. All data was collected and is up-to-date as-of October 23rd, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Florida’s Retirees Are Staying: 20 Florida Cities With the Largest Retirement Populations in 2023

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.