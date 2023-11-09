Florida’s Retirees Are Staying: 20 Florida Cities With the Largest Retirement Populations in 2023

Florida has long been known as a haven for retirees, and for good reason. The southernmost state in the continental U.S. offers 237 days of sunshine per year vs. the nationwide average of 205, earning its nickname “The Sunshine State.” As seniors tend to prefer warmer climates, this alone is one of the main reasons why Florida is so popular with retirees. But the state is also very tax-friendly.

For starters, there is no state income tax in Florida. This can help stretch the budgets of those trying to live off a Social Security check, and it also means distributions from retirement plans like an IRA or a 401(k) also avoid tax at the state level. While not the lowest in the nation, Florida’s average effective property tax rate is less than 1%, with median taxes paid in 2023 of just $2,143. For retirees moving from high-tax states like New Jersey, where residents pay an average $8,797 thanks to the state’s 2.47% average effective tax rate, moving to Florida can feel like a windfall. Lastly, Florida has the most sales tax holidays in the nation, which exempts certain items like flashlights, batteries and school supplies from sales tax at certain times during the year.

To determine which Florida cities had the highest retirement populations in 2023, GOBankingRates analyzed data from the U.S. Census American Consumer Survey regarding total overall population and the number of residents age 65 or older in each of the largest 100 cities in Florida. Cities are presented below in reverse order based on the total residents 65 and older, with the largest retirement population appearing last. The percentage of residents 65 and older is also provided, based on calculations using the U.S. Census data.

Here are the 20 Florida cities retirees have flocked to this year.

Tallahassee

Total population: 195,057

195,057 Total residents 65 years and over: 21,133

21,133 Percentage of residents 65 and over: 10.83%

Palm Bay

Total population: 118,709

118,709 Total residents 65 years and over: 21,478

21,478 Percentage of residents 65 and over: 18.09%

West Palm Beach

Total population: 115,877

115,877 Total residents 65 years and over: 22,879

22,879 Percentage of residents 65 and over: 19.74%

Hollywood

Total population: 152,597

152,597 Total residents 65 years and over: 23,946

23,946 Percentage of residents 65 and over: 15.69%

Lakeland

Total population: 110,401

110,401 Total residents 65 years and over: 24,069

24,069 Percentage of residents 65 and over: 21.80%

Boca Raton

Total population: 95,347

95,347 Total residents 65 years and over: 25,038

25,038 Percentage of residents 65 and over: 26.26%

Palm Coast

Total population: 88,313

88,313 Total residents 65 years and over: 25,670

25,670 Percentage of residents 65 and over: 29.07%

Spring Hill

Total population: 114,706

114,706 Total residents 65 years and over: 25,708

25,708 Percentage of residents 65 and over: 22.41%

Clearwater

Total population: 116,616

116,616 Total residents 65 years and over: 26,828

26,828 Percentage of residents 65 and over: 23.01%

Pembroke Pines

Total population: 170,346

170,346 Total residents 65 years and over: 30,335

30,335 Percentage of residents 65 and over: 17.81%

Orlando

Total population: 302,968

302,968 Total residents 65 years and over: 31,929

31,929 Percentage of residents 65 and over: 10.54%

Fort Lauderdale

Total population: 182,247

182,247 Total residents 65 years and over: 33,076

33,076 Percentage of residents 65 and over: 18.15%

Port St. Lucie

Total population: 202,177

202,177 Total residents 65 years and over: 41,156

41,156 Percentage of residents 65 and over: 20.36%

Hialeah

Total population: 224,362

224,362 Total residents 65 years and over: 45,013

45,013 Percentage of residents 65 and over: 20.06%

Cape Coral

Total population: 193,003

193,003 Total residents 65 years and over: 47,034

47,034 Percentage of residents 65 and over: 24.37%

Tampa

Total population: 380,476

380,476 Total residents 65 years and over: 48,807

48,807 Percentage of residents 65 and over: 12.83%

St. Petersburg

Total population: 258,245

258,245 Total residents 65 years and over: 49,782

49,782 Percentage of residents 65 and over: 19.28%

The Villages

Total population: 76,415

76,415 Total residents 65 years and over: 65,486

65,486 Percentage of residents 65 and over: 85.70%

Miami

Total population: 440,807

440,807 Total residents 65 years and over: 72,132

72,132 Percentage of residents 65 and over: 16.36%

Jacksonville

Total population: 937,690

937,690 Total residents 65 years and over: 130,458

130,458 Percentage of residents 65 and over: 13.91%

Methodology: To find the places in Florida where the retiree population is the largest, GOBankingRates analyzed the cities in Florida to find the total population and the population of people aged 65 and over as sourced from the US Census American Consumer Survey. Using these two data points, GOBankingRates can calculate the percent of retirement population within each city. The top 100 cities in terms of population of people aged 65 and over were kept and sorted to show the most people aged 65 and over. The percent aged 65 and over was included as supplemental information. All data was collected and is up-to-date as-of October 23rd, 2023.

