Floor & Decor Subsidiary Acquires Salesmaster Flooring Solutions

(RTTNews) - Floor & Decor (FND) Wednesday announced its wholly owned subsidiary Spartan Surfaces had acquired Salesmaster Flooring Solutions, a flooring and installation supplies distributor servicing the Northeastern part of the United States.

Headquartered in Deer Park, New York, the company has approximately 80 employees and will operate as a part of Spartan Surfaces.

"I've admired Salesmaster's business for years," notes Kevin Jablon, CEO of Spartan Surfaces. "Their unmatched flooring contractor relationships, coupled with their know-how of navigating the New York metro area and winning culture, has always stood out in the industry. Combining the companies is an exciting milestone in Spartan's business and significantly expands our presence in the large and highly fragmented New York City and New England markets."

The transaction closed June 7 and is not expected to have a material impact on Floor & Decor's fiscal 2023 second quarter or full year 2023 financial results. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

