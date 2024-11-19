FLNG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.29, changing hands as high as $26.45 per share. Flex LNG Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLNG's low point in its 52 week range is $22.795 per share, with $31.7799 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.43.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.