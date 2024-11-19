FLNG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

Looking at the chart above, FLNG's low point in its 52 week range is $22.795 per share, with $31.7799 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.43.
Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »
Also see: ORCC market cap history
NZUS Options Chain
Institutional Holders of Union Pacific
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.