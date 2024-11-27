Flight Centre Travel Group Issues New Securities

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (AU:FLT) has released an update.
Flight Centre Travel Group Limited has announced the issuance of 22,000 fully paid ordinary securities, marking a significant step in its financial strategy. This move, effective from November 21, 2024, could potentially influence the company’s stock market performance and attract investor interest. As the company navigates its financial landscape, stakeholders will be keen to observe the impacts of these security issues.
