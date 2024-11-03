News & Insights

Flight Centre Rewards Employees with New Securities

November 03, 2024 — 09:17 pm EST

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (AU:FLT) has released an update.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited has announced the quotation of 39,270 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move, part of an employee incentive scheme, underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to rewarding and retaining its talent. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects Flight Centre’s strategic financial maneuvers.

For further insights into AU:FLT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

