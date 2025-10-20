Flexsteel Industries Inc Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Flexsteel Industries Inc (FLXS) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $7.33 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $4.14 million, or $0.74 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to $110.44 million from $104.01 million last year.

Flexsteel Industries Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.33 Mln. vs. $4.14 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.31 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue: $110.44 Mln vs. $104.01 Mln last year.

