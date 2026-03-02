FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Getting Very Oversold

In the case of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund, the RSI reading has hit 26.8 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 45.6. A bullish investor could look at HYGV's 26.8 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), HYGV's low point in its 52 week range is $38.01 per share, with $41.3157 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.41. FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day.
