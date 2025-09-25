Is Flexible Solutions International (FSI) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Flexible Solutions International Inc. is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 236 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Flexible Solutions International Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSI's full-year earnings has moved 29.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, FSI has gained about 174.5% so far this year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 21.6%. This means that Flexible Solutions International Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is US Gold Corp (USAU). The stock is up 146.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for US Gold Corp's current year EPS has increased 21.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Flexible Solutions International Inc. belongs to the Chemical - Specialty industry, a group that includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4% this year, meaning that FSI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, US Gold Corp belongs to the Mining - Gold industry. This 39-stock industry is currently ranked #98. The industry has moved +112.4% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Flexible Solutions International Inc. and US Gold Corp. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

US Gold Corp (USAU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.