Is Flexible Solutions International (FSI) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Flexible Solutions International Inc. is one of 238 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Flexible Solutions International Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSI's full-year earnings has moved 40.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, FSI has gained about 117.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 14.2% on average. As we can see, Flexible Solutions International Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Hawkins (HWKN) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 36.9%.

Over the past three months, Hawkins' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Flexible Solutions International Inc. belongs to the Chemical - Specialty industry, which includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #163 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8% so far this year, so FSI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Hawkins is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Flexible Solutions International Inc. and Hawkins. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Free Report: 3 Software Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

Software stocks are poised to catapult higher in the coming months (and years) thanks to several factors, especially the explosive growth of AI. Zacks' urgent report reveals 3 top software stocks to own right now.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.