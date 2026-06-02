Flex Upgrades AI Portfolio: Can it Capitalize on the Data Center Boom?

Flex Ltd. FLEX has unveiled new power solutions at COMPUTEX 2026, including a 110 kW power shelf for NVIDIA NVDA Vera Rubin NVL72 platforms, a 30 kW Capacitive Energy Storage System (CESS) and the BMR317 intermediate bus converter. These products are designed to address the most pressing challenges facing AI data centers: delivering reliable, efficient power to increasingly power-hungry computing systems.

Among these, the flagship announcement is the company's 110 kW power shelf designed for NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 systems. The solution is a modular rack-level power distribution platform that enables power disaggregation in AI infrastructure, delivering high power to GPU-dense racks while simplifying power management. Importantly, the system supports the industry's shift toward 800 VDC architectures, helping reduce transmission losses and improve efficiency as AI power demands increase. Flex is positioning the platform to facilitate this transition without the need for future infrastructure overhauls.

AI accelerators can cause sudden and dramatic swings in power demand as workloads ramp up or shift between training, inference and reinforcement learning tasks. These transient spikes can stress traditional power systems and affect overall reliability. To address this, Flex introduced its new 30 kW CESS, designed to respond quickly to short-term power fluctuations. Flex designed the system to integrate with existing BESS and UPS architectures. It supports both 19-inch and 21-inch racks and operates in traditional AC and emerging 800 VDC environments, enabling deployment across diverse AI data centers with minimal redesign.

Modern AI accelerators require extremely precise power regulation to maintain performance and efficiency. To address this requirement, Flex introduced the BMR317 intermediate bus converter. As AI data centers become larger, denser and more power-intensive, the company appears well-positioned to capture a growing share of infrastructure spending.

How Do Flex’s Industry Peers Measure Up?

Jabil JBL is benefiting from strength in AI data center infrastructure, capital equipment and warehouse automation markets. Diversification of business and expanding opportunities in the healthcare, cloud, data center, power and energy infrastructure businesses are its key growth drivers. The company raised its full-year revenue and EPS guidance, fueled by strong AI demand and solid execution. Management cited expanding hyperscale data center opportunities, accelerating capacity investments and continued capital returns, reflecting confidence in its growth outlook for the second half of fiscal 2026. For fiscal 2026, revenues are projected at $34 billion, up from the prior estimate of $32.4 billion.

Sanmina Corporation SANM is benefiting from rising demand for cloud and AI infrastructure programs, supported by its vertically integrated manufacturing model and broad global footprint. End-to-end product lifecycle management, technological prowess, customer-oriented strategy and strong liquidity position are major growth drivers for Sanmina. In communications networks and cloud and AI infrastructure, the company is witnessing ongoing program activity, with management noting continued bookings and new program wins and pointing to a pipeline that extends into 2027 and 2028. For fiscal 2026, management expects the core Sanmina business to grow in the high single digits and has cited a path toward $16 billion-plus revenue in fiscal 2027.

Flex Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of FLEX have gained 242.5% in the past year compared with the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry’s growth of 78.7%.



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FLEX trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 33.18, above the industry’s 30.47.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLEX earnings for fiscal 2027 has been revised upward over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FLEX currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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