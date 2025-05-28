Flex Stock Surges 26% in the Past Year: Will the Uptrend Continue?

Flex Ltd. FLEX is benefiting from robust demand in its data center, networking and automotive power electronics segments. In the past month, shares have jumped 21.8%, driven by better-than-anticipated results and a robust outlook.

Flex reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew year over year. Buoyed by this solid performance, Flex issued a positive outlook for fiscal 2026. Strong execution and a favorable product mix are supporting the company’s margins. Also, the company is gaining from strategic acquisitions.

The stock has surged 26.2% in the past year against the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry’s decline of 13.1%. Over the same time frame, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 composite have registered growth of 9.9% and 11.5%, respectively.



Flex Capitalizes on AI Trends With Cloud and Power Innovations

Flex advances cloud, power and automotive businesses by launching strategic programs, which are reflected in the top-line performance for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025. The initiatives are likely to positively impact Flex’s performance in the fiscal first quarter of 2026.

In fiscal 2025, Flex’s cloud and data center power business expanded 50% from the prior year. The company anticipates strong growth in the cloud and data center power business for fiscal 2026. Its innovative suite of power products and services enhances customer satisfaction. All these factors favorably position Flex for the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technology shift prevalent in the industry, from the grid to chip and from the cloud to the edge.

Strategic Acquisitions Fuel Flex’s Growth

Flex has consistently used acquisitions to expand its manufacturing footprint and penetrate new end markets.

In the fiscal third quarter of 2025, Flex completed the acquisitions of JetCool Technologies and Crown Technical Systems. JetCool enhances liquid cooling for data centers, while Crown strengthens power solutions and expands Flex’s presence in the U.S. utility and data center markets, addressing rising AI-driven demands.

Flex’s Positive Outlook Signals Strong Growth Ahead

For fiscal 2026, the company expects revenues to range between $25 billion and $26.8 billion compared with $25.8 billion in fiscal 2025. Adjusted earnings are projected between $2.81 and $3.01 per share, an increase from $2.65 in fiscal 2025.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Flex expects revenues to be between $6 billion and $6.5 billion. Management expects adjusted earnings of 58-66 cents per share, excluding 7 cents for net stock-based compensation expense and 5 cents for net intangible amortization. Adjusted operating income is projected to be between $330 million and $370 million.

Nonetheless, Flex is grappling with softness in the Reliability Solutions segment. For first-quarter fiscal 2026, management forecasts sales to remain flat to down high-single digits from this segment. Tariffs, high debt and competition are added headwinds.

Backed by a growing IP portfolio, Flex is well-positioned to support emerging technologies like IoT, AI, 5G and autonomous vehicles. Ongoing design wins and strategic initiatives continue to drive growth across key verticals. Its innovative suite of power products and services enhances customer satisfaction. Therefore, investors can consider adding Flex, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), to their portfolios, given its long-term growth prospects.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR, Ubiquiti Inc. UI and InterDigital, Inc. IDCC. JNPR presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas UI and IDCC carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the last reported quarter, JNPR delivered an earnings surprise of 4.88%. Juniper Networks’ long-term earnings growth rate is 12.4%. Its shares have inched up 4.2% in the past year.

UI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 29.93%. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 61.29%. Its shares have surged 187% in the past year.

IDCC earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing in one, with the average surprise being 160.15%. InterDigital’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15%. Its shares have jumped 88.8% in the past year.

