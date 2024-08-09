FLEX, Musashi Tie Up to Boost Power Supply in AI Data Centers

Flex Ltd. FLEX recently inked an agreement with Musashi Energy Solutions, a group company of Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd., Under this agreement, Musashi will supply Flex’s new series of Capacitive Energy Storage System (CESS) products featuring Musashi's Hybrid SuperCapacitors (HSC) at their core.



These systems are designed to integrate seamlessly with server rack power setups, tackling key utility power troubles faced by artificial intelligence (AI) data centers.



Flex is one of the first companies to introduce Musashi’s advanced HSC technology, which offers high-reliability energy storage for various applications and is recognized for its power density.



Flex is set to start manufacturing its CESS in the first half of 2025, with commercial release expected within a quarter after the beginning of production.



The CESS solutions are built to stabilize peak power and protect the grid from surges and disturbances during AI training and inference in modern data centers. These efficiently manage large power transients by alternately supplying and absorbing energy with HSCs, offering robust performance and grid stability.



The systems boast a significantly longer lifespan than traditional battery storage, capable of handling millions of charge/discharge cycles, which is crucial for reliable data center operations. Additionally, Musashi's HSCs operate across a wide temperature range — from minus 30 to more than 70 degrees Celsius — and are certified with UL 810A and UL 9540A for thermal safety, ensuring both durability and safety.



Flex highlighted that its collaboration with Musashi is key to advancing its CESS solutions that address the complex power needs of global AI data centers. It will enable Flex to offer hyperscale operators with advanced energy storage systems, supporting its long-term energy transitions while maximizing AI server performance and expanding data center capacity simultaneously.



Singapore-based Flex has a diverse workforce across 30 countries. It offers advanced manufacturing solutions and additional value to customers through a wide array of services, including design and engineering, component services, rapid prototyping, fulfillment and circular economy solutions.



FLEX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past year, the stock has gained 8.1% compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 5.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

