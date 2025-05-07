FLEX LTD Earnings Results: $FLEX Reports Quarterly Earnings

FLEX LTD ($FLEX) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of $0.73 per share, beating estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $6,398,000,000, beating estimates of $6,361,693,080 by $36,306,920.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FLEX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

FLEX LTD Insider Trading Activity

FLEX LTD insiders have traded $FLEX stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID SCOTT OFFER (EVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 87,093 shares for an estimated $3,172,511 .

. MICHAEL P HARTUNG (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 64,807 shares for an estimated $2,844,537 .

. LAY KOON TAN sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,162,500

CHARLES K. III STEVENS sold 13,157 shares for an estimated $509,075

KWANG HOOI TAN (Group President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $412,784 .

. DANIEL WENDLER (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,812 shares for an estimated $61,138

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

FLEX LTD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 268 institutional investors add shares of FLEX LTD stock to their portfolio, and 266 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.