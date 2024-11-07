Flex LNG Secures Long-Term Charter Extensions

FLEX LNG (FLNG) has released an update.

Flex LNG has announced an extension of its time charter agreements with a Supermajor for its LNG carriers, Flex Courageous and Flex Resolute, ensuring new firm periods from 2029 to 2032 with potential extensions until 2039. This reflects Flex LNG’s strategy of securing long-term contracts at higher rates, emphasizing customer satisfaction and superior service.

