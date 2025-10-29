FLEX LNG (FLNG) Price Target Decreased by 12.65% to 24.48

The average one-year price target for FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) has been revised to $24.48 / share. This is a decrease of 12.65% from the prior estimate of $28.03 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $26.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.78% from the latest reported closing price of $25.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 313 funds or institutions reporting positions in FLEX LNG. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLNG is 0.09%, an increase of 15.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.02% to 13,585K shares. The put/call ratio of FLNG is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 763K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 779K shares , representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLNG by 5.47% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 611K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 670K shares , representing a decrease of 9.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLNG by 23.35% over the last quarter.

DIV - Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF holds 583K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 565K shares , representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLNG by 8.29% over the last quarter.

Folketrygdfondet holds 526K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 993K shares , representing a decrease of 88.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLNG by 49.27% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 446K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 438K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLNG by 2.36% over the last quarter.

