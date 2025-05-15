Is Flex (FLEX) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Flex (FLEX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Flex is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 607 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Flex is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLEX's full-year earnings has moved 2.5% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, FLEX has returned 9.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -1.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Flex is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 2.7%.

Over the past three months, Bentley Systems, Incorporated's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Flex is a member of the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, which includes 34 individual companies and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.8% this year, meaning that FLEX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Bentley Systems, Incorporated belongs to the Internet - Software industry. This 167-stock industry is currently ranked #75. The industry has moved +10.1% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Flex and Bentley Systems, Incorporated. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

