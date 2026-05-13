Flex (FLEX) Price Target Increased by 75.15% to 142.64

The average one-year price target for Flex (NasdaqGS:FLEX) has been revised to $142.64 / share. This is an increase of 75.15% from the prior estimate of $81.44 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $73.16 to a high of $189.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.81% from the latest reported closing price of $143.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 810 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flex. This is an decrease of 346 owner(s) or 29.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLEX is 0.18%, an increase of 52.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.37% to 394,022K shares. The put/call ratio of FLEX is 1.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 25,383K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,702K shares , representing a decrease of 5.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLEX by 7.13% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 22,331K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,310K shares , representing a decrease of 17.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLEX by 13.22% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 19,334K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 17,636K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,131K shares , representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLEX by 84.78% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 16,498K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company.

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