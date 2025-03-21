Flex Expands Healthcare Capabilities With Boston NPI Center

Flex Ltd. FLEX announced the launch of a New Product Introduction (NPI) center near Boston, dedicated to serving healthcare customers. This state-of-the-art facility is designed to support the entire product development journey from prototype to preclinical builds, design verification and production transfer, enabling faster, more scalable and lower-risk market entry for medical products.

It is equipped with a full suite of design for excellence services, ensuring that product designs are optimized and fully prepared for manufacturing across a wide range of critical factors.

Flex Ltd. Price and Consensus

Flex Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Flex Ltd. Quote

What Does the NPI Center Offer?

The center will support a wide range of healthcare applications, including surgical robotics, medical devices, medical technology systems, imaging equipment and lab diagnostic tools.

The facility boasts an 8,000 sq. ft. NPI lab capable of running multiple production lines concurrently, along with a 2,000 sq. ft. quality and design validation testing lab. It will operate under Flex's world-class healthcare quality management system and is expected to achieve ISO13485 certification by the second quarter of the 2025 calendar year.

Part of Flex’s global network of approximately 100 sites, the new NPI center allows seamless integration between design and manufacturing operations across regions. With the ability to engage at any stage of the product lifecycle, Flex continues to help healthcare companies navigate increasing complexity across the value chain — designing, building, delivering and servicing innovative medical products that enhance patient care.

FLEX’s Robust Strategies Bode Well

Momentum in data center, medical devices and consumer-related markets are driving Flex’s performance. The data center business stands to benefit from AI-powered cloud transformation. In the fiscal third quarter, AI-driven cloud transformation led to 45% year-over-year growth in the data center business. The company continues to anticipate a long-term, multi-year data center CAGR of 20%. Its innovative suite of power products and services enhances customer satisfaction. All these factors are favorably positioning Flex for the AI-powered technology shift, prevalent in the industry, from grid to chip and from the cloud to the edge.

The strategic buyout aims to expand Flex’s service footprint across emerging markets, such as data center, enterprise and lifestyle, unlocking new sources of revenues and fostering sustainability through second-life products. In third-quarter fiscal 2025, Flex successfully completed its previously announced acquisitions of JetCool Technologies and Crown Systems, both of which bring essential technologies to its data center portfolio. JetCool enhances its direct-to-chip liquid cooling capabilities, while Crown Systems strengthens its critical power solutions for data centers and expands its opportunities in grid modernization.

Flex delivered strong fiscal third-quarter results and issued an optimistic outlook for fiscal 2025. The company now expects revenues to be in the range of $25.4-$25.8 billion (previously $24.9-$25.5 billion) and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $2.57-$2.65 (previously $2.39-$2.51).

FLEX’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

FLEX currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have gained 25.6% in the past year against the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry's decline of 50.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider in Electronics - Miscellaneous Space

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Garmin Ltd. ( GRMN ), Hayward Holdings, Inc. HAYW and HOYA Corporation HOCPY. GRMN presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas HAYW and HOCPY carry a Zacks Rank #2 each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Garmin’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 28.85%. In the last reported quarter, GRMN delivered an earnings surprise of 24.23%. Its shares have surged 18.7% in the past six months.

Hayward Holdings’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 6.88%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8.5%. Its shares have dropped 3.5% in the past six months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HOYA Corp’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $3.67, unchanged in the past 30 days. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 14.1%. Its shares have declined 9.7% in the past year.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hoya Corp. (HOCPY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.