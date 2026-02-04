Markets
FLEX

Flex Earnings Decline In Q3; Guides Q4, FY26

February 04, 2026 — 08:43 am EST

(RTTNews) - Flex Ltd. (FLEX), a manufacturing company, on Wednesday, reported its net income decreased in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.

For the third quarter, net income decreased to $239 million from $263 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.64 versus $0.67 last year.

Adjusted net income was $326 million from $304 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share $0.87 versus $0.77 last year.

On average, 5 analysts had expected the company to report $0.85 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating income increased to $389 million from $334 million in the previous year.

Net sales rose to $7.06 billion from $6.56 billion in the prior year.

Further on the guidance, the company expected fourth quarter net sales to grow 8% at the midpoint to $6.75 billion to $7.05 billion.

Adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 is expected to be $445 million to $475 million.

Adjusted earnings per share is anticipated to grow 8% at the midpoint at $0.83 to $0.89 for the fourth quarter.

For the full year 2026, the company expected net sales to be in the range of $27.2 billion to $27.5 billion, growth of 6% at the midpoint, previously $26.7 to $27.3 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share is anticipated to grow 22% at the midpoint at $3.21 to $3.27 for the full year 2026, previously $3.09 to $3.17.

In the pre-market trading, Flex is 0.85% higher at $66.55 on the Nasdaq.

