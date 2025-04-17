Flex Down 28% in 3 Months: How Should You Play the Stock?

Flex Ltd. FLEX stock has plunged 27.6% in the past three months, steeper than the 20.9% fall of the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry. Over the same time frame, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 composite have registered declines of 18% and 12.4%, respectively. Escalating trade tensions and tariff troubles have been a drag on the overall market performance.



Does this pullback indicate a buying opportunity amid increasing macro uncertainty? Let us evaluate the pros and cons of FLEX and decide the best course of action for your portfolio.

Flex Expands Footprint With Strategic Moves

Flex is experiencing strong momentum across its data center, medical devices and consumer-related markets. The company's strategic programs in cloud, power and automotive businesses have contributed to its robust top-line growth in the fiscal third quarter. The initiatives are likely to positively impact Flex’s performance in the fiscal fourth quarter. Artificial intelligence (AI)-driven cloud transformation led to 45% year-over-year growth in the data center business in the fiscal third quarter. It continues to anticipate a long-term multi-year data center CAGR of 20%.

Recently, the company announced the launch of a New Product Introduction (NPI) center near Boston, dedicated to serving healthcare customers. This state-of-the-art facility is designed to support the entire product development journey from prototype to preclinical builds, design verification and production transfer, enabling faster, more scalable and lower-risk market entry for medical products.

On Feb. 20, 2025, Flex announced a significant expansion of its U.S. manufacturing capacity with the launch of a new 400,000-square-foot facility in Dallas dedicated to power product manufacturing. This new facility strengthens Flex’s efficiency and production capabilities, particularly for its grid-to-chip data-center power infrastructure solutions, including power distribution units, power pods and low-voltage switchgear.

Robust Acquisitions Drive Flex’s Expansion

Flex has consistently used acquisitions to expand its manufacturing footprint and enter new markets. Key acquisitions, including Bose facilities, Mirror Controls International (MCi), Alcatel-Lucent and Nextracker, have strengthened its presence in audio, automotive, telecom and smart solar tracking. Smaller acquisitions have also bolstered its capabilities in medical devices, consumer electronics, household industrial and lifestyle markets.

Recent strategic moves include the May 2024 acquisition of FreeFlow, enhancing Flex’s presence in secondary markets and sustainability solutions. In November 2024, Flex acquired JetCool Technologies, further enhancing its data center and power solutions to help hyperscale and enterprise customers address growing challenges related to power, heat and scalability in the AI era. Also, Flex finalized its $325 million acquisition of Crown Technical Systems, expanding its power portfolio and increasing its presence in the U.S. data center and utility power markets.

Flex’s Positive Outlook Signals Strong Growth Ahead

Flex reported strong fiscal third-quarter results and issued an optimistic outlook for fiscal 2025. Flex now expects revenues of $25.4-$25.8 billion (up from $24.9-$25.5 billion) and adjusted EPS of $2.57-$2.65 (previously $2.39-$2.51). With $757 million in free cash flow generated so far, the company is on track to surpass its $800 million full-year target.

Headwinds for Flex

Flex is navigating near-term challenges, with fiscal fourth-quarter sales for its Reliability Solutions expected to remain flat to down in mid-single digits, primarily due to continued softness in the automotive segment. While data center power remains a bright spot, broader industrial sector weakness—especially in the renewable energy space—is exerting pressure. Additionally, muted enterprise IT and telecom spending (excluding cloud) and cautious consumer behavior are contributing to near-term headwinds.

Also, Flex remains exposed to concentration risks related to geography and key accounts despite having a diversified customer base across various end markets. A significant portion of its fiscal 2024 revenues was derived from China and Mexico, accounting for 19% and 26% of net sales, respectively. Additionally, the company’s top 10 customers contributed approximately 37% of total sales during the year.

Flex Trades at a Premium

In terms of the forward 12-month Price/Earnings ratio, FLEX is trading at 12.18, higher than the industry’s multiple of 7.43.



How Should Investors Play FLEX Stock?

Flex is gaining from strong momentum across its data center, medical devices and consumer-related markets. Strategic acquisitions also bode well. However, softness in the automotive segment and growing customer concentration risk continue to pose challenges.

Therefore, we believe new investors should wait for a better entry point, and existing investors should retain Flex stock, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

