News & Insights

Markets
FLEX

Flex To Buy Crown Technical For $325 Mln In Cash

October 17, 2024 — 09:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Flex Ltd. (FLEX), an electronics manufacturing company, announced on Thursday that it has inked a deal to acquire Crown Technical Systems, a firm with fully integrated power distribution and protection systems, for $325 million in cash.

The transaction, to be closed in December, is expected to be accretive in the first year after closure.

Revathi Advaithi, CEO of Flex, said: "This acquisition reaffirms our commitment to differentiate our value through our EMS + Products + Services strategy that will deliver longer-term shareholder value."

For the 12-month period to March 31, 2025, Crown is expected to post revenue of around $120 million, with high-teens EBITDA margin.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FLEX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.