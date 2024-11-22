News & Insights

Flex Appoints APi Group's Kevin Krumm As Finance Chief, Effective Jan. 6

November 22, 2024 — 08:39 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - Flex Ltd. (FLEX), an electronics manufacturing services company, announced the appointment of Kevin Krumm as Chief Financial Officer, effective from January 6.

Krumm, with two decades of experience, will take over from interim CFO Jaime Martinez, who will support until the transition is complete.

Previously, he served as Executive Vice President and CFO of APi Group Corp. (APG). Prior to that, Krumm had a 15-year tenure at Ecolab Inc. in various roles.

Krumm and CEO Revathi Advaithi will work together to shape the company's long-term financial strategy.

Krumm said, "Flex is uniquely positioned at the intersection of innovation and operational excellence, with a strong legacy of collaboration and execution. I look forward to working with the Flex team to build on its track record of financial performance..."

Thursday, FLEX had closed 1.76% higher at $40.53 on the Nasdaq.

