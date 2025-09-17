Flex and Renesas Team Up for Advanced Power Management Solutions

Flex Ltd.’s FLEX subsidiary, FLEX Power Modules, announced a strategic partnership with Renesas to develop next-generation board-mounted power management solutions. Flex Power Modules, a global leader in advanced power conversion solutions, brings scalable data center manufacturing capabilities, innovative power and cooling products, and end-to-end lifecycle services.

Their solutions are designed to address power, thermal and scale challenges in the AI era, enabling the accelerated deployment of data centers worldwide. These solutions are designed to support CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, ASICs and accelerator cards optimized for AI workloads, addressing the fast-growing demands of modern data centers.

By combining Flex’s advanced design and manufacturing expertise with Renesas’ smart power space stage technology, the joint effort aims to significantly enhance design cycle speed, reduce PCB costs and lower overall system costs. This partnership reflects their shared commitment to innovation and ability to address the fast-changing market needs.

This global collaboration expands Flex’s vertical power delivery (VPD) portfolio, delivering solutions that maximize efficiency, improve transient response and optimize thermal performance for data center processors. In addition, Renesas will integrate two-phase power towers developed jointly with Flex into its existing power tower portfolio.

Both companies will further collaborate on high-density power modules that combine Renesas’ smart power stages with Flex’s high-efficiency DC/DC converters. These modules will be designed to pair with Renesas’ latest digital multi-phase controllers, supporting configurations from two-phase up to 32-phase setups to meet diverse power specifications.

Flex highlighted that the collaboration will accelerate the delivery of cutting-edge power solutions on a large scale. Management explained that processor-level power innovation is critical to meet the rapidly evolving compute requirements, and it complements Flex’s extensive portfolio of manufacturing, grid-to-chip power products and services supporting data center expansion.



Flex is aggressively moving into the high-growth data center market. For the fiscal first quarter of 2026, the company delivered strong results across its cloud and power portfolios. On the cloud side, it offers vertically integrated IT hardware and infrastructure solutions, including metal fabrication, custom rack assembly and direct-to-chip liquid cooling. On the power side, its offerings cover the entire stack—from board-level power modules managing chip-level power to facility-level modular power pods.

In August 2025, Flex introduced a new high-efficiency power shelf system designed to accelerate the transition to 800 VDC power architectures and support the growing demands of AI infrastructure. The system delivers up to 33 kW per shelf with 97.5% peak efficiency, significantly reducing power losses and cooling needs.

Flex remains on track to generate approximately $6.5 billion in revenues from data center, reflecting year-over-year growth of at least 35% and accounting for 25% of its total revenues.

FLEX’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

FLEX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 83.9% in the past year compared with the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry's growth of 6.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider From the Computer and Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Kimball Electronics, Inc. KE, Garmin Ltd. GRMN and Hayward Holdings, Inc. HAYW. KE sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while GRMN and HAYW carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

KE’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 23.67%. In the last reported quarter, Kimball delivered an earnings surprise of 70%. Its shares have surged 72% in the past year.

Garmin’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing in one, with the average surprise being 17.21%. GRMN’s long-term earnings growth rate is 11.2%. Its shares have jumped 39.3% in the past year.

Hayward’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 10.68%. In the last reported quarter, HAYW delivered an earnings surprise of 9.09%. HAYW’s long-term earnings growth rate is 9.5%. Its shares have inched up 5.7% in the past year.

