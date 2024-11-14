Flex acquires JetCool Technologies, terms not disclosed

Flex (FLEX) announced it has acquired JetCool Technologies, a liquid cooling company for data centers. The acquisition bolsters Flex’s data center and power portfolio to help hyperscale and enterprise customers solve growing power, heat, and scale challenges in the era of AI. Building on the partnership announced at the 2024 OCP Global Summit, the deal brings together JetCool’s advanced cooling technologies and Flex’s expertise across IT and power infrastructure, global manufacturing and vertical integration for customers to deploy AI servers at scale.
