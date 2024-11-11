Fletcher Building’s Transparency: Disclosure on Executive Shares

Fletcher Building Limited (FRCEF) has released an update.

Fletcher Building Limited has announced an initial disclosure notice concerning Kylie Maree Eagle, the company’s Chief People Officer, who holds a beneficial interest in 4,955 ordinary shares. This development highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency in its financial dealings, offering investors insight into the shareholdings of its senior management. Such disclosures are crucial for market participants interested in the company’s governance and financial health.

